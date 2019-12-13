Lives of children put at risk in car as Calderdale officers make shocking police stop

Police officers were shocked to find a car full of adults and two children wearing no seatbelts sat on the laps of two adults in the passenger seats.

Special Constable Chapman and PCSO Larrad carried out speed checks on Rochdale Road and Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Police patrol carried out by officers in Calderdale

Over a four hour period they had cause to stop 30 vehicles. On this occasion the drivers received strong words of advice about the speed they were travelling at.

One vehicle was also stopped as it contained five adults and two children under three years of age.

A spokesperosn for West Yorkshire Police said: "The children were not in child seats but sat on the adults’ laps. A relative attended in another vehicle and brought along the child seats before the party were allowed to leave.

"The driver leaving with a ticket."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.