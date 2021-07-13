Lives put at risk as vehicle mounts pavement during Calderdale police chase

On July 6 officers from Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team were on routine patrol when they saw a vehicle obstructing the junction of Lillands Lane/Thornhill Road in Rastrick.

The driver refused to speak to the officers and made off at speed.

More NPT officers made their way to the area.

A driver tried to escape from police in Rastrick

When the vehicle sighted the additional police vehicle driver trying to flee from officers mounted the pavement and failed to stop putting members of the public at risk the NPT said.

Officers carried out local enquires and the driver was identified.

The NPT said the driver is now being reported for Obstructing the highway, driving without due care and attention, no insurance, no mot and failing to stop.

He will be summoned straight to court. the team confirmed.