Lorry driver admits causing death of "wonderful, generous" Halifax woman who worked at primary school

Derek Whitworth, 53 and of Upper Greenroyd in Mount Tabor, was charged after Sonya Majid was hit by a lorry at the junction of Queens Road and Hanson Lane on the morning of July 6, 2021.

The 32-year-old, was a cherished wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend who had been on her way from her nearby home to her job as a support assistant at St Augustine’s Primary School when she was hit.

Whitworth’s case had been set for a trial after he denied the charge, but at a hearing at Bradford Crown Court today (Monday), he entered a guilty plea.

Police at the scene of the incident

He will be sentenced on June 13.

He admitted he had been driving the DAF truck without due care and attention, thereby causing Sonya’s death.

Speaking to the Courier soon after losing Sonya, her eldest brother Amran Taj said: “She was just an absolute star.

"She was a really giving and wonderful person.”

Flowers left for the much-loved woman who died

He said Sonya was very charitable and would always carry a pocketful of change in case she saw someone begging on the street. She also used to ensure no child at school missed out on being able to buy from the tuck shop, and kept sweets and other treats in her handbag for her nieces and nephews.

“She would always think of other people before herself,” he added. “She was exceptional.”

Sonya had endured several health issues including undergoing major surgery but had been determined not to let this hold her back.

”She always overcame everything,” said Amran. “She was so brave, it was unreal.”

Sonya and her husband Abdul had recently finished renovating their house, moving in just three weeks before the crash that killed her.

She loved her work and being with her family, which included two brothers and three sisters.

”She was close to us all,” said Amran. “She would always try to find out how everyone was and would wait up until midnight so she could be the first to text us on our birthdays.”