Louis Vuitton bags and Pandora jewellery stolen in Calderdale burglary

Officers investigating a burglary at Illingworth have released pictures of some of the high valued items that were taken.

West Yorkshire Police, who have released the details and images today, say the incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday April 27 off Keighley Road

Items taken included Louis Vuitton bags and Pandora jewellery.

DC Jason Mohan of Calderdale CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward or anyone who is offered any of the property for sale in a deal that is ‘too good to be true’ to come forward.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190215655

