Lucky escape for driver as van crashes into lorry on M62

These pictures show how a van driver had a lucky escape after a crash on the M62 involving a lorry.

The pictures of the smash were posted on Twitter by West Yorkshire Police Officer PC David Cant.

Pictures of the M62 crash involving a van a nd a lorry (Pictures by Traffic_Dave/West Yorkshire Police)

A crumpled van, smashed window screens and the airbag showed the aftermath of the crsah that happened in the early hours of this morning.

PC Cant confirmed that the there were no injuries sustianed in the crash on the motorway at junction 23.

