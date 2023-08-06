He was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 25 at Brighouse and 26 at Cleckheaton at around 9.50pm.

He was found in the westbound carriageway. Police say the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene.

Officers had received earlier reports – shortly after 9.30pm – of a one-vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Services.

The accident happened last night on the M62 between Brighouse and Cleckheaton

There were subsequent reports immediately before the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 of two people walking along the motorway.

Emergency services found a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway. He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy.

"We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle.

"The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of August 5.