M62 driver insured with 'Winston Churchill' has car seized by police

A driver had their car seized on the M62 after telling police he thought his vehicle was insured with 'Winston Churchill'.

The West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit pulled the car over on the motorway close to junction 22 at Ripponden.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill outside 10 Downing Street, gesturing his famous 'V for Victory' hand signal, London, June 1943. (Photo by H F Davis/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The incident happened on November 10 just after 6.30am

Posting on Twitter the police unti said: "Whilst dealing with a car on the M62 , it transpired the insurance expired. Whilst discussing this with the driver he claimed to be insured with Winston Churchill. Needless to say it caused a few laughs. Driver reported and the vehicle seized."

READ MORE: What happened to this slow middle lane driver on the M62 after being pulled over by police in Brighouse

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

READ MORE: Calderdale police prosecute more than 500 people as funds secured for tackling dangerous and irresponsible drivers

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.