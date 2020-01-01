M62 driver nearly double the legal drink drive limit caught by police on New Year's Eve

A drink driver who was nearly double the legal limit has been caught on the M62 near Scammonden.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was caught by West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit.

The driver's failed test on the M62 (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The driver gave a roadside breath specimen of 69 micrograms - the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

West Yorkshire Police have made more than y 400 arrests for drink or drug driving in December - an increase from arrests in December last year.

The force has published the figures as part of its December campaign, WYP The Cost, cracking down on drink and drug driving over the festive period.

Drivers have been arrested for failing roadside breath tests for alcohol or roadside saliva specimen tests for cocaine or cannabis.

Last year, West Yorkshire Police made 284 arrests for drink driving and 92 arrests for drug driving throughout December.

Chief Inspector Lisa Kirkland, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Over the festive period, many of us will be out for meals, drinks and nights out with work colleagues, friends and family.

"What we are asking is for people to plan ahead and think not just about how they are going to get home on a night but also about their plans for the following morning.

“Every year, we catch people driving under the influence of drink or drugs not just in the evening but also the next day, dropping the children at school, driving to work, taking the car on a Christmas shopping trip.

“Christmas can be costly enough but think about what it would mean for your new year to be facing losing your licence, an unlimited fine and potentially time in prison.

“That really is the best case scenario as well. Drink or drugs has been listed as a contributory factor in 15 fatal collisions in West Yorkshire this year to date.

"This could be due to one or more drivers involved in the collision being under the influence but equally could be due to a pedestrian or cyclist being intoxicated.

"This festive season is a timely reminder for us all to look out for each other and for pedestrians as well to be mindful of their own safety.”

