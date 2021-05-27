M62 road rage incident sees attacker punch victim and leaves him deep cut to the head

Police officers are appealing for information after the 24 year-old needed hospital treatment for a deep cut to his forehead after being punched by a man during the incident on the slip road at Junction 29 of the M62 on May 24.

The incident occurred between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

The victim had been driving his orange Ford Fiesta westbound on the M62 when the suspect’s car joined the motorway at Junction 30 and an altercation took place.

The attack happened on the M62

The suspect car tailgated the victim and continuously flashed his headlights before overtaking and forcing him to stop.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the driver or vehicle involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with any relevant dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210257651 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat