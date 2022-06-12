Machete and knuckleduster seized from 'mob' in Halifax last night

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the weapons after tackling an "emerging mob".

Halifax's MP Holly Lynch has praised officers's work on social media.

"Some outstanding work from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team this evening, getting these dangerous weapons off our streets. Well done to all involved."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The machete seized by police in Halifax last night

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat function on the force's website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.