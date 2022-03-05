Major police search launched to find 14-year-old described as 'high risk missing person' in Yorkshire

Desteny Sturgess Green went missing from the Womersley, North Yorkshire area this morning.

Desteny was last seen at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in Askern at 6.50am on Saturday March 5.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high risk missing person.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desteny Sturgess Green went missing from the Womersley, North Yorkshire area this morning.

"Desteny has links in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

"She is described as approx 5 foot 5 in height, slim build, and she has long straight brown hair.

"Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, nike trainers, and she was carrying a black bag.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Desteny, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately."

Desteny Sturgess Green went missing from the Womersley, North Yorkshire area this morning.

Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101.