Man, 22, stabbed during fight which began inside Todmorden nightclub being investigated for Covid safety

The 22-year-old was found with knife wounds in the bus station at 4.23am on Saturday morning.

His injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

Monty's, Todmorden

West Yorkshire Police said that the victim is believed to have been assaulted following an altercation that began in Monty’s nightclub on Bridge Street.

A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries into the incident.

Calderdale Council applied for the bar's licence to be reviewed following alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in May 2021, but their request was withdrawn on the eve of the hearing in September.

However, the council is continuing to investigate the venue, having already traced the area's first outbreak of the Delta variant back to Monty's.