Man accused of biting West Yorkshire Police officer's finger to appear at Crown Court

A MAN accused of biting a West Yorkshire police officer's finger is to appear at Crown Court next month.

The 42-year-old man from Calderdale faces a charge of assaulting a police officer and a charge of wounding with intent, relating to a separate incident.

PC Morgan Taylor was bitten on the finger

He made a first appearance at Keighley and Bradford Magistrates' Court yesterday (August 29), where he was committed to Bradford Crown Court, to appear on September 26.

Wounding with intent is a charge so serious that it can only be dealt with at a Crown Court.

PC Morgan Taylor sustained injuries to his finger on the evening of Monday, August 27.