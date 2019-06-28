Man accused of ploughing into crowd outside Halifax pub fails to turn up for court

Police are looking for a man charged with driving a van into a crowd of people outside a Halifax pub after he did not show up for a court appearance.

Christopher Jenkins, 36, of Towngate in Halifax was due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of dangerous driving.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police were called to the 1904 at Dean Clough pub at Lee Bridge in June last year after a van was driven into a group of people outside.

A large number of people were at the pub following the funeral of former Boothtown Terriers rugby player Dale Brown.