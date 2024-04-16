Man and woman arrested after Overgate Hospice's Elland shop is broken into
Smashing through the door of the newly refurbished shop, the thieves stole various items including clothing and even a leaf blower.
The Elland charity shop had just undergone a full refurbishment, which included updating the facilities including the door and windows.
While the thieves took no money, the damage caused will cost the hospice more than the price of the stolen goods.
The shop had to remain closed for the morning for initial assessment and damage repair, but the retail and estates teams have worked hard to ensure the shop could safely open from 1pm yesterday and raise vital funds.
Any trading time that the shop is closed means valuable takings are lost, on top of the cost of the repairs and stolen items.
Sharon Quinn, Overgate’s deputy head of retail, said: “This is not the first shop break in the hospice has had to face, and it’s incredibly upsetting each time a shop is damaged and the generously donated items are stolen.
"Our shops are like community hubs, where staff, volunteers and customers alike share the values of Overgate and, most importantly, feel a sense of safety - this break in has shaken the sense of safety that they all deserve.
"We would however like to say a huge thank you for the support we have received since the news broke this morning, once again our community has shown that kindness prevails.”
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.30pm on Sunday evening, police were called to a report of an alarm sounding in a shop on Southgate, Elland.
"It was also reported that a man was seen running from the shop.
"Officers attended and a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.
"Enquiries remain ongoing with Calderdale District Police.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240199552.
"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”