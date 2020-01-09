Man appears in court over alleged Calderdale kidnapping incident

A man has appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court over an alleged kidnapping incident in Calderdale over the weekend.

The incident took place on Rochdale Road in Todmorden just after midnight on January 5.

Bradford Magistrates Court

The man was later arrested on the same day after a officers located him with the help of the police dog unit.

David Watson, aged 52 from Bacup has been charged with kidnapping with intent of committing a sexual offence.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearence at Bradford Crown Court on February 3.