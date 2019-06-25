Man arrested after assault in Brighouse town centre

Police are appealing for information after a man was arrested following an assault in Brighouse last night (Monday).

Officers were called at around 10.15pm to West Park Street to a report a 28-year-old man had been assaulted following an altercation outside a pub. He was then involved in a road traffic collision with a red BMW.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured pelvis.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190319942.