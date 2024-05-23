Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an indecent exposure near Hebden Bridge have arrested a man.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 15 at around 6.45pm on the cycle path from Hebden Bridge Train Station to Carr Lane, Mytholmroyd.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of enquiries have been undertaken locally following the report and this morning officers arrested a 61-year-old man who remains in police custody at this time.”

