Man arrested after indecent exposure on Calderdale cycle path

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:25 BST
Police investigating an indecent exposure near Hebden Bridge have arrested a man.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 15 at around 6.45pm on the cycle path from Hebden Bridge Train Station to Carr Lane, Mytholmroyd.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of enquiries have been undertaken locally following the report and this morning officers arrested a 61-year-old man who remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone with information about what happened can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 13240261019.