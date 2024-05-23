Man arrested after indecent exposure on Calderdale cycle path
Police investigating an indecent exposure near Hebden Bridge have arrested a man.
The incident happened on Wednesday, May 15 at around 6.45pm on the cycle path from Hebden Bridge Train Station to Carr Lane, Mytholmroyd.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of enquiries have been undertaken locally following the report and this morning officers arrested a 61-year-old man who remains in police custody at this time.”
Anyone with information about what happened can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 13240261019.