Man arrested after pervert showed woman indecent photos of himself in Halifax - police say there may have been other incidents
Police investigating a distressing incident which saw a man showing lewd photos of himself to an unsuspecting woman in Halifax have arrested a man.
The victim was walking her dog on Savile Park Moor near The Crossley Heath School when a man approached her and started talking to her.
He showed her pictures of a dog on his phone but then brought up indecent images of himself.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was not injured during the incident but it understandably caused considerable distress and concern.”
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Police investigating what happened say there may have been other similar incidents recently in Calderdale.Wednesday 3 May around 11.40am
Anyone with information about the Savile Park Moor incident – on Wednesday, May 3 at around 11.40am – or any other should call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the police website quoting reference 13230245226.