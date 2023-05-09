The victim was walking her dog on Savile Park Moor near The Crossley Heath School when a man approached her and started talking to her.

He showed her pictures of a dog on his phone but then brought up indecent images of himself.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was not injured during the incident but it understandably caused considerable distress and concern.”

The incident happened on Savile Park Moor

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police investigating what happened say there may have been other similar incidents recently in Calderdale.Wednesday 3 May around 11.40am

