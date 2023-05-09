News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested after pervert showed woman indecent photos of himself in Halifax - police say there may have been other incidents

Police investigating a distressing incident which saw a man showing lewd photos of himself to an unsuspecting woman in Halifax have arrested a man.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:16 BST

The victim was walking her dog on Savile Park Moor near The Crossley Heath School when a man approached her and started talking to her.

He showed her pictures of a dog on his phone but then brought up indecent images of himself.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was not injured during the incident but it understandably caused considerable distress and concern.”

The incident happened on Savile Park MoorThe incident happened on Savile Park Moor
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police investigating what happened say there may have been other similar incidents recently in Calderdale.Wednesday 3 May around 11.40am

Anyone with information about the Savile Park Moor incident – on Wednesday, May 3 at around 11.40am – or any other should call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the police website quoting reference 13230245226.

