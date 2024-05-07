Man arrested after police raid Halifax building and find more than 170 cannabis plants
Police uncovered a drugs farm when they raided a building in Halifax.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the search in Warley on Friday and discovered more than 170 cannabis plants.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing cannabis.
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.