Man arrested after police raid Halifax building and find more than 170 cannabis plants

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the search in Warley on Friday and discovered more than 170 cannabis plants.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing cannabis.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.