Man arrested after running out of Halifax town centre shop carrying £300-worth of perfume and aftershave
Police arrested a man in Halifax town centre yesterday after he ran out of a shop carrying bottles of perfume and aftershave.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man had more than £300-worth of goods in his arms.
He has been charged with theft.
Yesterday also saw neighbourhood policing officers arresting a woman in Ovenden who was wanted on suspicion of theft from a shop and failing to appear at court.
She has been charged with three counts of theft.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.