Man arrested after running out of Halifax town centre shop carrying £300-worth of perfume and aftershave

Police arrested a man in Halifax town centre yesterday after he ran out of a shop carrying bottles of perfume and aftershave.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man had more than £300-worth of goods in his arms.

He has been charged with theft.

Yesterday also saw neighbourhood policing officers arresting a woman in Ovenden who was wanted on suspicion of theft from a shop and failing to appear at court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been charged with three counts of theft.