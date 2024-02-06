Man arrested after three people injured in two-vehicle crash near Brighouse
A man has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash near Bailliff Bridge.
The incident happened this afternoon near the junction at Whitehall Road and Huddersfield Road between Bailliff Bridge and Wyke, Bradford, near to the Wyke Lion pub.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 2.32pm, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Whitehall Road, Wyke.
“It was reported three people were injured and are being treated at the scene and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”