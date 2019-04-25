Man arrested after woman hit by car in Halifax and suffers serious injuries

Calderdale police officers investigating an incident where a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car have arrested a man.

Officers were called at around 9.37pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Woodhouse Lane, Halifax on Monday April 22.

It was established that a 44-year-old woman had been involved in a collision with a white vehicle and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Chief Inspector Aidy Waugh said: “By way of update, Officers carrying out enquiries have arrested a 22-year-old male and seized a vehicle for examination in relation to this matter.

“We understand that this incident has caused some concerns in the community but we would like to reiterate that there is no indication the incident was motivated by hate, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to it.

“Anyone with further information is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101.”

