Man arrested and charged after spate of Halifax burglaries
The 47-year-old was arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into eight house burglaries between August 27 and September 11.
He has been charged with three of the burglaries. Police say enquiries are ongoing into the other five break-ins.
The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday and was remanded until his next court hearing.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.