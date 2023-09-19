News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Man arrested and charged after spate of Halifax burglaries

A Halifax man has been arrested and charged after a spate of burglaries in the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 47-year-old was arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into eight house burglaries between August 27 and September 11.

He has been charged with three of the burglaries. Police say enquiries are ongoing into the other five break-ins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday and was remanded until his next court hearing.

He was arrested and chargedHe was arrested and charged
He was arrested and charged
Most Popular

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.