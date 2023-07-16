News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested and charged over two Halifax town centre break-ins

A man has been arrested and charged after two break-ins in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

A PCSO was on patrol in the town centre on Friday when he spotted a man who was wanted in connection with the two burglaries.

One of the break-ins happened on Monday (July 10) and the other took place on Friday.

He was arrested and charged with the two break-ins and remanded in custody.

He was remanded in custody
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.