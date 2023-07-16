Man arrested and charged over two Halifax town centre break-ins
A man has been arrested and charged after two break-ins in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
A PCSO was on patrol in the town centre on Friday when he spotted a man who was wanted in connection with the two burglaries.
One of the break-ins happened on Monday (July 10) and the other took place on Friday.
He was arrested and charged with the two break-ins and remanded in custody.
