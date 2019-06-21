Man arrested as part of police operation to tackle vehicle thefts and stolen car parts in Halifax

A man has been arrested in an operation to tackle motor vehicle theft and stolen car parts being sold in Halifax.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit and Calderdale District Police executed a number of search warrants across the Halifax area yesterday (Thursday) as part of the operation.

A number of motor vehicles with stolen parts were identified and two business premises were searched. The stolen parts are believed to be linked to vehicles which have been taken in house burglaries in the area.

The man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been released while investigations continue.

Acting inspector Ben Doughty, from Calderdale District Police, said: “Yesterday’s operation has resulted in a number of stolen vehicles and stolen vehicles’ parts being recovered.

“This will prevent dangerous vehicles being used on the roads of West Yorkshire and beyond, and will also stop the stolen vehicles being turned into profit for those committing crime.

“West Yorkshire Police and our partners remain committed to tackling, disrupting and pursuing those involved in organised criminality, whose actions frequently put innocent members of the public at risk.

“We will continue to act upon intelligence from within our communities and would encourage anyone who has any information on criminality in the area to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.