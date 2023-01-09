News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested by police in Halifax this morning on suspicion of theft from vehicle

A man has been arrested in Halifax this morning on suspicion on theft from a vehicle.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:59am

Officers from West Yorkshire Police attended St Ives Road in Skircoat Green this morning (Monday) after reports of a man trying car doors.

They found a man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. A search of the man located a number of items suspected to have been stolen from vehicles.

Two vehicles have been identified as being targeted, however police suspect more have been.

Residents around the Skircoat Green area are being asked to check their vehicles this morning to ensure nothing has been stolen.

If your vehicle has been targeted, call 101 quoting reference number WYP-20230109-0133.