Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Halifax

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Halifax shop.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened at around 2.28pm on Sunday February 10 at a convenience store on Pellon Lane.

Detectives in Calderdale have confirmed today (Thursday) that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of robbery.

