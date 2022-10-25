Man arrested in Halifax after police officers find class A drugs hidden inside Kinder egg

The discovery was made by officers on Sunday as part of Operation Heelfield, tackling nuisance vehicles in the North East Halifax area.

The operation was set up initially to combat those on nuisance bikes and quads, a percentage of them being found to be stolen vehicles being ridden by those with no licences in the first place.

Officers seized a car for having no insurance, and say the driver will be summonsed to court.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

They issued another driver with a ticket for having no insurance and issued a further four road traffic tickets for other matters.

Officers then stopped and searched a man who was arrested for burglary and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Instead of finding a toy inside the Kinder egg, they discovered around 20 wraps of a suspected class A drug.

The man remains in custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.

