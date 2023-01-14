Man arrested in north Halifax for burglary at commercial premises
A man has been arrested in north Halifax for burglary at a commercial premises.
By Tom Scargill
West Yorkshire Police say he was remanded in custody and was due to attend court yesterday (Friday) morning.
PS Bentley, from the Halifax Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This type of proactive work is in response to issued raised by local residents.
"We will continue to conduct Op Heelfield regularly and target those people causing issues for our local communities"