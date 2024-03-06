Man arrested on suspicion of rape and stalking in Halifax last night
Police arrested a man on suspicion of rape in Halifax last night.
The man has also been arrested on suspicion of stalking and assault.
The arrest was made by officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team in the Park ward.
He is currently in custody and investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.