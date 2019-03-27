Man assaults woman on Halifax-bound train after heated exchange

The British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on a train heading to Halifax.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault on board a train from Manchester Victoria to Halifax.

Details that have been released today by the BTP reveal that on March 9 at approximately 11.45pm, a man sat next to two women on the train and engaged them in conversation which became heated.

He assaulted one of them across the table, and they got up to sit elsewhere.

A man has been identified and is helping police with their enquiries, but officers are keen to trace three women he was speaking to before the altercation.

If this is you, or you witnessed what happened, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 217 of 27/03/19.

