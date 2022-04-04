Man bailed after attack which shut road between Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd

The 26-year-old was arrested shortly after the assault in the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

As reported by the Courier, a 52-year-old man suffered serious head and facial injuries after being attacked in the street at the junction of Burnley Road and Brearley Road in Luddenden Foot at around 3.20am.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "not life-threatening".

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday

Burnley Road was shut both ways between Mytholmroyd and Luddenden Foot for several hours on Saturday while police investigated.

Detective Inspector Vicky Lawrance, of Calderdale CID, said: “While the attack did take place in the early hours we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what took place or have footage.

“Information can be given to Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220175730 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat