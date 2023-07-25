Man charged with manslaughter after attack at Halifax petrol station - he will appear in court tomorrow

Stephen Graham, aged 55, was assaulted on July 12 last year at the Tesco Express petrol station on Keighley Road in Ovenden.

Mr Graham died in hospital just over two weeks later, on July 27 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Bradford tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with manslaughter.

The man will appear before court in Bradford tomorrow