Man charged with manslaughter after attack at Halifax petrol station - he will appear in court tomorrow

A man has been charged with manslaughter after an attack at a Halifax petrol station left another man dead.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST

Stephen Graham, aged 55, was assaulted on July 12 last year at the Tesco Express petrol station on Keighley Road in Ovenden.

Mr Graham died in hospital just over two weeks later, on July 27 last year.

A 37-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Bradford tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with manslaughter.

The man will appear before court in Bradford tomorrowThe man will appear before court in Bradford tomorrow
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 0800 555111.