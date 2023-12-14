Man charged with murder in village near Halifax will face trial next year
Samuel Moore, 54 and of Towngate, Midgley, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court this morning (Thursday) via a video link to HMP Leeds where he is currently remanded in custody.
Judge Jonathan Rose was told that Moore was currently being assessed by a psychiatrist and he was not asked to enter any plea to the murder allegation today.
Moore was arrested and charged last month after an incident at an address at Pleasant View, Midgley on Halloween.
A 58-year-old man was found with serious injuries at the scene and he died a short time later.
The trial is expected to last five days.
Judge Rose explained that that June 3 was the earliest available date for the trial at Bradford Crown Court but enquiries would be made to see if the trial could be heard earlier at another crown court.