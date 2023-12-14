Man charged with murder in village near Halifax will face trial next year

A man charged with the murder of another man in a Calderdale village will go on trial on June 3 next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samuel Moore, 54 and of Towngate, Midgley, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court this morning (Thursday) via a video link to HMP Leeds where he is currently remanded in custody.

Judge Jonathan Rose was told that Moore was currently being assessed by a psychiatrist and he was not asked to enter any plea to the murder allegation today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore was arrested and charged last month after an incident at an address at Pleasant View, Midgley on Halloween.

He appeared in court today

A 58-year-old man was found with serious injuries at the scene and he died a short time later.

The trial is expected to last five days.