A man charged with murder following the death of a man in Calderdale has pleaded not guilty in court this morning.

Samuel Moore, 54, of Towngate, Midgley appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning but pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow for a plea and trial preparation hearing.