Man charged with murder pleads not guilty in court following death of a man in Calderdale
A man charged with murder following the death of a man in Calderdale has pleaded not guilty in court this morning.
Samuel Moore, 54, of Towngate, Midgley appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning but pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in custody.
He will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
It comes after a 58-year-old man was found seriously injured at an address in Midgley on Tuesday and passed away a short time later.