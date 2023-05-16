The victim, who had a small black dog with him, was walking on Princess Street near McDonalds when he was approached by the group of youths.

The gang had had a verbal altercation with the man before taking items out of a nearby skip, including pieces of wood, and confronting him.

Police believe the man used a walking stick to protect himself.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Two teenagers – both 15 – were arrested and have since been bailed but the man had left the area before police had arrived and has not yet been identified or traced.

He was walking away from McDonalds when he was approached by the gang, who were walking in the opposite direction, between 2.35pm and 2.45pm pm on Thursday (May 11).

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about what happened or who knows the victim to get in touch.

They say their enquiries suggest there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and are urging those who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Police by using the live chat funciton on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

They can also call police on 101, quoting reference 13230261022.

