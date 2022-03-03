Man denies starting fire at Ash Green Primary School
A teenager has admitted breaking into a Halifax primary school to steal computer equipment, but has denied starting the fire which engulfed the building last month.
Aaron Foster, 19, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, made his first appearance before Bradford Crown Court earlier today (Thursday) via a video link to HMP Doncaster where he is currently remanded in custody.
During a 15-minute hearing before Judge Ahmed Nadim, Foster pleaded guilty to the burglary allegation but denied a further charge of arson relating to the damage caused to a classroom block and its contents at Ash Green Community Primary School's upper site on Clough Lane.
The judge asked Foster’s solicitor advocate Andrew Walker to outline the issues in relation to the arson offence and he told the judge that his client accepted entering the building as a trespasser in order to steal computer equipment.
But Mr Walker revealed that Foster had also said that there were two others in the school as trespassers and unknown to him they had set the fire which led to him becoming “trapped” in the building while they escaped.
It is estimated that Foster’s trial on the arson allegation will take more than two days and Judge Nadim confirmed that it would be listed to start on July 20.
Foster will remain in custody until his trial.
Up to 50 firefighters from Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford attended the fire which began on the night of February 1 and destroyed four classrooms.