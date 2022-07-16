Man dies after crash in Rishworth today

Police were called to the accident involving a motorbike and a van at the junction of the A672 and the slip road of the M62 eastbound at junction 22 at 7.35am.

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the van - a 31-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

The crash happened this morning

The collision involved a black Royal Enfield Himalayan motorbike and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the crash or what happened immediately before to contact them on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 413 of July 16.