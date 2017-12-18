Man dies after police chase in West Yorkshire

A man in his 30s died after a police chase in the early hours of today.

Police said a silver Audi A4 was spotted on Stoney Ridge Road in the Heaton area of Bradford around 2.45am which failed to stop for officers.

Officers gave chase and the Audi collided with a barrier on the M606, close to the junction of the M62 westbound, a short time later.

Police said the driver, in his thirties, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed.

The incident, shortly before 3am, led to huge delays for motorists this morning following the closure of the M606 southbound.

Debris then fell on the M62 below, also leading to its closure.

The M606 southbound remains closed.

Due to the circumstances the police have made an immediate referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.