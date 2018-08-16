Man fined for possessing drugs plus other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases have been heard at Bradford Magistrates' Court.

Danyal Masood (21) of Blackwood Grove, Halifax, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possessing cannabis, £150 fine for possessing cocaine.

Carl Hodgkinson (20) of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage to the value of £20.

Dean William Lanyon (35) of Scott Street, Walsden, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Rayner (22) of Sunnybank, Queensbury, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £230 costs for persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Mohammed Sarfraz (47) of Rawson Avenue, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months. given four points on his licence, £307 fine, £85 costs for speeding.

Mohammed Sarfraz (47) of Rawson Avenue, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months. given six points on his licence, £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Gerard Wainwright (49) of Shibden Garth, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nazia Ali (45) of Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Michael Bedford (32) of Hillcrest Drive, Queensbury, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Niall John Cumming (38) of Hermon Grove, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Halifax Renewable Energy Co Ltd of Buttress, Luddenden, £1000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Michael Kershaw (46) of Sod House Green, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Roger William Lucas (69) of Tree Tops, Halifax Road, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £384 fine, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lauren Quinn (31) of Beechwood Road, Holmfield, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Daniel Russell (35) of Stonelea, Barkisland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.