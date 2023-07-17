Man found outside Halifax pub last night after attack rushed to hospital with head injuries

Police were called to Ovenden Road in Ovenden at 11.23pm yesterday (Sunday) by paramedics who were helping the man.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries which police have described as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

Officers are investigating a report that the man had been assaulted and say enquiries are ongoing.

The attack happened last night

Anyone who has information about what happened should call police via 101 or by using the live char facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.