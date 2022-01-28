Man found with crack cocaine in Halifax as police crackdown on street drug dealing
A man was arrested by police in Calderdale after he was caught with Class A drugs.
Officers from Halifax Neighborhood Policing were responding to concerns raised by residents in Halifax.
An operation was carried out in Halifax Town Centre involving plain clothes officers to target and disrupt on street drug dealing.
Officers identified one man smoking cannabis and issued the male with an Out of Court Disposal.
A further man was observed buying drugs and when an officer intercepted him he was found in possession of crack cocaine and was arrested for possession of Class A drugs.
A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Uniformed officers supported their colleagues by providing high visibility presence in areas where information has been received dealing takes place. There were no further reports to the officers present."
