Man from Todmorden jailed for 13 years for historical child sex abuse

Eric Christopher Pratt

Eric Christopher Pratt, 62, was jailed last month at Bradford Crown Court after being found guilty of five charges of indecent assault and two charges of indecency with a child.

Pratt was also made the subject of a sexual health protection order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

West Yorkshire Police have praised the bravery of the victims in coming forward to report the abuse.

DC Jan Lewis of the Calderdale District Child Safeguarding Unit, who lead the investigation said: “It took immense courage for the victims to come forward and report the horrendous abuse that they suffered as children.

"They have shown great strength and bravery throughout this process, and I hope this conviction helps them get some closure on the awful events in their childhood.

“Pratt, on the other hand, refused to accept responsibility for his actions and was found guilty at trial and has now been imprisoned for his offences.

“I hope that this case demonstrates that we can, and will, investigate non-recent sexual offences.

"These offences were reported to police 30 years after the offences took place, but we were able to prosecute the man responsible.

“If anyone has been a victim of sexual offences, whether recently or in the past, it’s never too late to report it.”