Man in court after car found abandoned near Halifax with 'significant quantity of cocaine' inside
A man has appeared in court today over a car found abandoned near Halifax with drugs inside.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said “a significant quantity of cocaine” was found in the car.
Adil Ditta, aged 22 and of Raven Street in Nelson in Lancashire, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving in relation to an incident involving a Volkswagen Golf on Cross Lane, Shelf, on October 5 last year.
Ditta appeared before magistrates in Bradford today and was remanded into custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on April 19.