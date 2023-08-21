Man in court today charged with stalking after police seal off Halifax street for several hours
Michael Stark, aged 37, of Hollins Lane in Sowerby Bridge, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of bladed article and stalking involving fear of violence.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates today.
The charge relates to an incident at an address in Illingworth yesterday.
Police taped off a section of Tuner Avenue North for several hours yesterday while investigations were carried out.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.