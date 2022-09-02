Man jailed for attacking woman after brawl at Halifax lap dancing bar
A man who repeatedly elbowed a woman in the face during a disturbance at a Halifax lapsancing bar has been jailed for three years.
Reece Drahosz, 27 – who had no previous convictions - knocked his victim unconscious when he struck her three times in the face and head as she lay on the floor of La Salsa.
Bradford Crown Court heard today (Friday) how the attack followed an altercation between two groups of women in the bar, and Drahosz was said to have pulled the complainant away from his mother.
Prosecutor Daniel Cordey said during the same incident, Drahosz had been seen dragging another woman by her hair across the bar before throwing her into some tables and chairs.
When police officers arrived at the bar Drahosz’s victim was still unconscious and she was distressed and crying when she was roused.
She was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered bleeding in and around the brain as well as bruising to an area which controls motor function.
A scan a few days later showed some improvement, but the woman was struggling to walk and had slurred speech.
In a victim impact statement the complainant described how she had a stutter for some time after the attack, which happened in August 2020, and moving her head made her feel disorientated and sick.
She missed out on planned holidays because she was unfit to fly and later suffered “head rushes” when driving.
Drahosz, of Solstice Way in Illingworth, pleaded guilty at an early opportunity last year to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and subsequently admitted a further charge of assault relating to his second victim.
Mr Cordey submitted that although the principal complainant appeared to have recovered well, she had suffered a grave injury at the time.
The Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC commented that Drahosz could count himself incredibly lucky because injuries such as bleeding on the brain could result in death if not properly managed.
Barrister Stephen Welford, for Drahosz, said he had initially got involved in the altercation between the women as “a peacemaker”, but he accepted that his behaviour overstepped the mark.