Man jailed for eight years after "unprovoked attack" with knife in Halifax nightclub

Calderdale CID welcomed the sentencing of Olajede Webb, 27, from Huddersfield, who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (Friday).

Webb was sentenced to eight years in prison for section 18 wounding, which left his victim with serious facial injuries.

The court heard that in a nightclub in Halifax on Sunday, May 8 2022, Webb had got into an altercation on the dancefloor with the victim and had taken a knife out of his belt.

In an unprovoked attack, Webb then assaulted the victim with the knife, leaving him with a significant slash wound across his face.

The man, in his early twenties, received medical attention and Calderdale CID officers began enquiries to locate Webb.

He was arrested a few days later and subsequently charged.

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Louise Halliwell of Calderdale CID said: “We welcome the sentencing of Olajede Webb for what was a violent and callous attack which left his victim with catastrophic facial injuries.

“The consequences of knife crime can be devastating for all involved and I hope this case serves as a stark reminder, that carrying weapons such as knives, is never the answer.”

In a statement read out in court, the young male victim said: “The effects of what happened have been so far reaching and have changed the way that I am.

"I used to go out regularly with my friends and go to football matches.

“Since May last year my social life has changed beyond belief. I don’t like to go out as I don’t feel I can enjoy myself anymore.