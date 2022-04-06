Man jailed for life after leaving his murder victim in a car on Scammonden Moor

Gol Zazai, 30, from Ashton Under Lyne was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder of Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, from Ashton-under-Lyne in August 2019.

Zazai was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the offence in which Mr Nekzad was strangled and left in a car on Scammonden Moor.

His body was found in a grey coloured Fiat Punto on New Hey Road on Saturday August 31, 2019.

A full investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team following the discovery of Mr Nekzad’s body, with enquiries carried out in West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and elsewhere.

T/ACC Pat Twiggs of West Yorkshire Police, who was the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Zazai for his part in a truly callous offence in which Najeebullah was murdered and left abandoned in a remote part of Kirklees.

“The substantial sentence he has been given reflects the gravity of this crime, the motive for which, Zazai has never disclosed.”

He added: “We know Zazai didn’t act alone in committing this offence and the investigation into his killing remains open.

“Anyone who has information about the case can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 quoting Operation Palmetto or email to [email protected]

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”