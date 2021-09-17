Man jailed for string of burglaries in Todmorden

Timothy Butterworth. Photo from West Yorkshire Police

Timothy Butterworth, 35, of Todmorden, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last week for three burglaries that were committed at the end of May this year.

Butterworth committed the offences between Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 31 at both residential and commercial properties.

He was arrested on June 5 and subsequently charged the same day.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are pleased that justice has been brought and we hope that the outcome provides some reassurance to the victims, but also to the local residents of Todmorden and surrounding areas.